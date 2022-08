The Romanian tennis players Miriam Bulgaru and Georgia Craciun qualified, on Tuesday, in the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Brasov, equipped with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars.

Bulgaru, seed no. 5, defeated Croatian Noa Krznaric 6-4, 6-0, while Craciun, seed no. 8, defeated, 6-2, 6-0, Rebeka Antal, Agerpres.