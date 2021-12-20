Tennis: Monica Niculescu and Vera Zvonareva win Limoges doubles event (WTA 125)

Romanian-Russian pair Monica Niculescu / Vera Zvonareva won the title in the doubles event of the WTA 125 tournament in Limoges (France), with total prizes of 115,000 dollars, on Sunday, after defeating French couple Estelle Cascino / Jessika Ponchet 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Niculescu and Zvonareva, the main seeds of the event, won in one hour and 29 minutes.Niculescu and Zvonareva, finalists last weekend in Angers (WTA 125), won a cheque for 4,840 euros and 160 WTA points in doubles.In the singles final, the Romanian Ana Bogdan was defeated by the Belgian Alison van Uytvanck, 6-2, 7-5.