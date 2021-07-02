 
     
Tennis: Raluca Olaru qualifies for round of 16 of doubles event at Wimbledon

The Romanian-Ukrainian pair Raluca Olaru/Nadiia Kichenok on Friday qualified for the round of 16 of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in front of the pair Sabrina Santamaria (USA)/Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia).

Olaru and Kichenok, seeds no. 13, sealed their victory after two hours and 11 minutes of playing.

Olaru and Kichenok secured a check worth 30,000 pound sterling and 240 WTA points in doubles.

The opponents of the Olaru/Kichenok pair in the round of 16 will be the winners of the match between Romanians Andreea Mitu/Monica Niculescu and the winners of the match between Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Storm Sanders (Australia) and Kaia Juvan (Slovenia)/Ann Li (USA).

Also on Friday, Patricia Tig and Sweden's Cornelia Lister were defeated in the first round by Taiwanese Hao-Ching Chan/Latisha Chan, 6-3, 6-2, after one hour and 21 minutes.

Tig and Lister will receive 12,000 pound sterling and 10 WTA points in doubles.

