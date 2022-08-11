 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Seven Romanian players qualify for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Brasov

itf international tennis federation

Seven of the eight players qualified in the quarter-finals of the ITF tennis tournament in Brasov, with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, are Romanian.

In the quarterfinalss, Cristina Dinu, seed no. 1, will meet Miriam Bulgaru (5), Andreea Rosca (3) will meet Georgia Craciun (8), Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie (2) will face Oana Simion (6), and Stefania Bojica, who entered the draw as a "lucky loser" will play against Russian Iulia Avdeeva (7).

Bojica (17 years old) produced the surprise of the round of 16, defeating French Marine Partaud, seed no. 4, 6-2, 7-5, Agerpres.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.