Tennis: Seven Romanian players qualify for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Brasov

Seven of the eight players qualified in the quarter-finals of the ITF tennis tournament in Brasov, with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, are Romanian.

In the quarterfinalss, Cristina Dinu, seed no. 1, will meet Miriam Bulgaru (5), Andreea Rosca (3) will meet Georgia Craciun (8), Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie (2) will face Oana Simion (6), and Stefania Bojica, who entered the draw as a "lucky loser" will play against Russian Iulia Avdeeva (7).

Bojica (17 years old) produced the surprise of the round of 16, defeating French Marine Partaud, seed no. 4, 6-2, 7-5, Agerpres.