Tennis: Simona Halep climbs to 2nd position in WTA ranking

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has climbed to the second spot in the world professional tennis players ranking (WTA) published on Monday.

Halep is 239 points behind leader Naomi Osaka, as the Japanese won the last two Grand Slam tournaments, US Open and Australian Open. Simona Halep has an advance of 137 points on Czech Petra Kvitova, who stepped down to the third position after the Miami Open tournament.Australian Ashleigh Barty, who won the title in Miami, has reached the top 10 for the first time, currently ranking 9th.Romania has only two more players in the top 100, Mihaela Buzarnescu, currently 30th, after climbing two spots, and Irina Begu, 69th.In the doubles ranking, Romania still has six players in top 100, as Mihaela Buzarnescu kept her 28th spot, Raluca Olaru climbed one spot to 35 and Begu stepped down three positions now ranking 36th. Monica Niculescu climbed one step to 45, Irina Bara maintained her 64th position and Sorana Cirstea continued on 99th.In the WTA Race ranking, for the Champions Tournament, Petra Kvitova ranks first, followed by Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova, while Halep climbed one spot to 9.The WTA ranking in singles:1 (1). Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6,021 points2 (3). Simona Halep 5,7823 (2). Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 5,6454 (7). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,5805 (4). Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,1656 (8). Kiki Bertens (The Netherlands) 5,0507 (5). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,0208 (6). Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,2879 (11). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 4,27510 (9). Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) 3,595.............................................................30 (32). Mihaela Buzarnescu 1,65069 (70). Irina-Camelia Begu 802105 (103). Sorana Cirstea 602108 (107). Ana Bogdan 591140 (138). Monica Niculescu 444161 (159). Alexandra Dulgheru 353162 (165). Irina Bara 351230 (237). Elena-Gabriela Ruse 244239 (242). Alexandra Cadantu 231240 (246). Andreea Rosca 230...The WTA ranking in doubles:1 (1). Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 8,160 points2 (2). Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 7,6803 (3). Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6,8653 (3). Timea Babos (Hungary) 6,8655 (5). Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6,7856 (10). Elise Mertens (Belgium) 5,7857 (7). Demi Schuurs (The Netehrlands) 5,6508 (8). Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 5,5359 (6). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 5,18710 (9). Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 4,910................................................................28 (28). Mihaela Buzarnescu 2,53535 (36). Raluca Olaru 2,11036 (33). Irina-Camelia Begu 2,09545 (56). Monica Niculescu 1,61864 (65). Irina Bara 1,31799 (99). Sorana Cirstea 812...The WTA Race ranking in singles:1 (1). Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 2,735 points2 (2). Naomi Osaka (Japan) 2,3713 (4). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 2,3054 (11). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 1,8555 (5). Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 1,7576 (3). Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 1,6837 (6). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 1,3668 (7). Angelique Kerber (Germany) 1,3459 (10). Simona Halep 1,24610 (8). Kiki Bertens (The Netherlands) 1,121......................................................64 (97). Monica Niculescu 25071 (65). Irina-Camelia Begu 242102 (93). Sorana Cirstea 168