Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies for third round in Roland Garros

Doartenis
Simona Halep

French Open defending champion, Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the third round in Roland Garros, the Grand Slam tournament in Paris on Thursday, after a three-set victory against Polish Magda Linette, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Halep, 27 years of age, third seeded, won after two hours and 11 minutes against an opponent of the same age, WTA's 87th.

Simona Halep secured a 143,000-euro cheque and 130 WTA points and in the third round she will face off the winner between Serbian Aleksanda Krunic and Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

AGERPRES

