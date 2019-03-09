Tennis: Tecau, Rojer, qualify for doubles of Indian Wells (ATP) round of 16

The pair made up of Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer qualified for the round of 16 of the 8,359,455-dollar ATP Masters 1,000 tournament in Indian Wells (California), by defeating the couple Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) / Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-1, 6-2.

Tecau and his partner won the match after only 49 minutes of play, in which they never lost their service.

The Romanian-Dutch couple secured a check of 30,060 dollars and 90 ATP points.

In the next round, Tecau and Rojer will face the 8th seeds, Henri Kontinen (Finland) / John Peers (Australia).