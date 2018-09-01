 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tense relation with Liviu Dragnea, a breach between us, says Bucharest Mayor Firea

firea dragnea

Bucharest Mayor, Vice President of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Gabriela Firea asserted on Saturday she has a "tense" relation with the party's national leader Liviu Dragnea, adding that there is a "breach" between them because the PSD chairman wouldn't "give up" the Interior Minister Carmen Dan.


Upon her leaving the CExN (National Executive Committee) reunion in southeastern Neptun, Gabriela Firea said it depends a lot on Liviu Dragnea to solve the situation.

When asked why she didn't voice at the CExN reunion the demand for Dragnea to withdraw from the top of the PSD, Firea answered that they are always reproaching her she is a newcomer in the party.

At the same time, she added she feels that PSD has lost of its supporters and that something has to be done.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.