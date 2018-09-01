Tense relation with Liviu Dragnea, a breach between us, says Bucharest Mayor Firea

Bucharest Mayor, Vice President of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Gabriela Firea asserted on Saturday she has a "tense" relation with the party's national leader Liviu Dragnea, adding that there is a "breach" between them because the PSD chairman wouldn't "give up" the Interior Minister Carmen Dan.

Upon her leaving the CExN (National Executive Committee) reunion in southeastern Neptun, Gabriela Firea said it depends a lot on Liviu Dragnea to solve the situation.When asked why she didn't voice at the CExN reunion the demand for Dragnea to withdraw from the top of the PSD, Firea answered that they are always reproaching her she is a newcomer in the party.At the same time, she added she feels that PSD has lost of its supporters and that something has to be done.