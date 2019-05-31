The green table prepared before the election was overturned. Who and what games are being made for future election battles

Many people have surprised the hard battle that takes place in the middle of the Opposition just a few days after they all scored remarkable successes. PNL beats USR-PLUS, Pro Romania with PMP and PNL, Basescu with Pro Romania and combinations can continue. It seems that someone has overturned the table prepared before the elections.

STIRIPESURSE.RO has come in to possession of a information that before the European Parliament elections of May 26 there were negotiations for the overthrow of the PSD Government. Nobody estimated at that time the massive presence in … and the scores to be obtained. PNL expected a lower score, USR did not think of over 20%, and PMP and Pro Romania played their fate. ALDE and UDMR were also called at the table, but each of the various reasons announced that the place could be busy but after the match was played beforehand.

It is obvious that the stake for the European Parliament elections has been increased at parliamentary level. Pro Romania needed like air an electoral validation, and PMP with Traian Basescu in the forefront shows that he still can. Both parties passed the test. However, the attitude of the PNL and the Alliance 2020 (USR-PLUS) that woke up with unprecedented political capital and which they do not know how to manage it was unjustified. While the liberals are supported by President Klaus Iohannis and driven by hungry leaders for the benefits of governance, USR and PLUS have just realized their potential and want to maintain it and then increase it from the current posture rather than between a government of sacrifice at the PNL trailer.

ALDE was sanctioned for the initial refusal to take part in the negotiations. Strange or not ALDE leaders claim informally that the UDMR has taken important votes right from the ALDE raps, so that a party quoted in absolutely all polls before the elections with scores between 7 and 12 percent has reached the election to register just over 4 percent. "Someone definitely wanted to put ALDE under the line to force us to break the Coalition and join a combination with PNL and USR-PLUS," says an important ALDE leader for STIRIPESURSE.RO

The current situation has created great discomfort at Cotroceni. "There is a lot of nervousness and concern about USR-PLUS and their no-accident announcement of a separate candidacy for the presidential elections in the autumn," an official of the Presidential Administration told us under the protection of anonymity.

It would seem that domestic political games would be related to bigger games at European level where the EPP could not impose its candidate for the European Commission head without support from the socialists and another group ... most likely the one formed around the ALDE and Macron's party (where USR and PLUS affiliated). It may be just speculation, but it is certain with a separate application from the USR-PLUS area seriously confusing the plans of President Klaus Iohannis who might be seen confronted in a run II just with the runner-up candidate on May 26th.

No one knows how the situation can evolve in the coming weeks, but Traian Basescu has publicly warned that a failed attempt is worse than a failure. If the censure motion is not passed, the PSD will have enough time to organize the extraordinary Congress and gather together to be ready for a battle in the presidential area with the chances of sending its candidate to Round II. If the motion passes, then the PSD will certainly go into opposition and start a long period of talks to form a government that will be extremely fragile because of the tensions - if we put this and the fact that the PSD authorizes the Senate and the most powerful commissions in the Chamber of Deputies, it is clear that "the advent of a PNL-USR-PLUS-PMP-Pro Romania-UDMR-Minorities and possibly ALDE Government" will be extremely complicated and unpredictable.