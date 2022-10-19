The International Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry is moving its headquarters from Romania

The International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IUBCCI) Worldwide Headquarters contests the Draft Law on the amendment of the Chambers of Commerce Law no. 335/2007, adopted by the Romanian Senate, and officially announces the relocation of the world-wide representative headquarters from Romania, told Agerpres.

International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as a sign of vehement protest against the Draft Law on the amendment of the Chambers of Commerce Law no. 335/2007, adopted by the Romanian Senate, as the preliminary Chamber, officially announces the relocation of the worldwide representative headquarters from Romania and its registration in the United States, Washington D.C., keeping a representative entity only at the local level for Romania.

IUBCCI Worldwide Headquarters will continue to fight for the restoration of a democratic legislative system of bilateral chambers of commerce in Romania with all the tools it can benefit from in a democratic and free country like the USA. In the short term, it will closely follow the legislative approach on the table of the Legal Commission of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament, as a decision-making chamber, and requests that the final vote of the Romanian deputies for this draft law adopted by the Romanian Senate, be one in knowledge of cause, democratic and to adopt provisions in accordance with the Romanian Constitution. Only in this way, Romania will show that it is a country worthy of the trust granted to it by the Euro-Atlantic structures and foreign partners, on a global level, informs IUBCCI, in a press release, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In response, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) specified, in a press release, that it does not try and does not wish to subordinate anyone, on the contrary, it maintains its full institutional appreciation for all established entities that contribute fully of the good progress of bilateral commercial relations and, implicitly, of economic diplomacy.