'The Magic Blouse' multimedia performance, on 23 November, at UNESCO Grand Auditorium in Paris

The multimedia performance called "The Magic Blouse" (representing Ia - Romanian traditional blouse) dedicated to the anniversary of 160 years of Romanian Diplomacy as well as the celebration of Romania's National Day, will be presented on 23 November, as of 19:00hrs, at the UNESCO Grand Auditorium in Paris, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The event, organized by the Bucharest National Opera (ONB), in partnership with the Permanent Delegation of Romania to UNESCO, is an important opportunity to promote the image of Romania, as well as to reaffirm the attachment to multilateralism and the values and principles of the United Nations.

"I have always been concerned with promoting Romanian music, and, this autumn, I had several opportunities to prove it. But this extraordinary performance, in which the ensembles of the Bucharest National Opera will return to Paris for the first time after... 57 years, is a symbolic moment. We will have the opportunity to present, in front of a multinational audience, both Romanian orchestral music or inspired by Romanian folklore, as well as a work in absolute premiere audition signed by Dan Dediu, which will represent the live soundtrack of the original ballet created by Gigi Caciuleanu, a major name of the Romanian choreographic art, well-known to the Parisian public," General Manager of the ONB Daniel Jinga stated, Agerpres informs.

The performance called "The Magic Blouse" ("Povestea Iei" / "La blouse enchantee") is made up of two parts, one is orchestral and one is choreographic. The introductory orchestral programme is focused on highlighting traditional Romanian musical values in various arrangements, including "Hora martisorului" (Traditional Romanian folk dance) or "Romanian Songs" by Tiberiu Brediceanu, to "Six Romanian dances" by Bela Bartok, with the Orchestra of the Bucharest National Opera, conductor Daniel Jinga, soprano Teodora Gheorghiu and directed by Alexandru Nagy.

There will also be a dance performance by Gigi Caciuleanu, on the original music composed especially for this theme by Dan Dediu, one of the most important names of the current Romanian composing area. The performance will be presented by the Ballet and Orchestra of the Bucharest National Opera, conductor Daniel Jinga.

"How to translate into sounds, gestures, color and light a garment and, at the same time, a talisman like ia? This was the challenge that we have accepted, the entire team of this project. We immersed ourselves, each one of us, in the beauty of the Romanian cultural tradition like in an ocean: I picked up some souvenirs from the bottom of this ocean and brought them to land, then studied them, incorporated and stylized them into a novel construction. Something completely new came out, expressing the soul and mental configuration of the present," composer Dan Dediu said about the experience of working on the performance.

"When you dance, you speak in other languages and address the audience in the hall not in their native language, not in the language of the country where you are but... in their body language. In their secret language, in their mysterious language and, at the same time, very accessible, almost animal-like This is where you look for and find, sometimes, when you are doing well and you grab God by the leg, this junction between the animal and the angel, which passes through us. We start from this structure of the human body and, at the same time, we go further through dance, through movement, toward any possible limit, toward the angelic, toward the ineffable, toward the spiritual," dancer and choreographer Gigi Caciuleanu stated.

The project emerged from an idea of Ovidiu Miculescu. After the performance at UNESCO, the event will be resumed in Romania, on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera, being later included in its season.

"Which of the immortal stories can be more appropriate for the promotion of Romanian music - both orchestral and contemporary music, through composition and choreography in the absolute premiere audition/viewing - in an art direction, costumes and a visual space inspired by the beauty of traditions authentic cultural events, within a production created in a public-private partnership to celebrate the sixteen decades of Romanian diplomacy, under the aegis of Romania's National Day... than "The Magic Blouse?" A story that connects the communities of Romania and those of the Diaspora with the international community - being, for a long time, part of the informal diplomatic instrument. It is an honor for the Ministry of Culture to be the promoter of this project, generously hosted by UNESCO," Secretary of State with the Culture Ministry Demeter Andras stated.