The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu: Adopting Roadmap for OECD accession - recognition of Romania's efforts to position as like-minded partner

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Monday that the adoption of the Roadmap for accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) also represented a recognition of Romania's national efforts to position as a like-minded partner.

According to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, Bogdan Aurescu received, on Monday, the delegation of the Secretariat of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, led by Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen, Deputy Secretary General, at the beginning of the OECD mission to launch discussions on Romania's accession to the Organization (kick-off mission), which is taking place between June 27-29.

At the same time, the OECD delegation met with the Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies, Cornel Feruta, the national coordinator of the technical process for joining the OECD.

"Today [Monday], both I and my colleagues in the ministry had a very consistent dialogue in the context of the mission to effectively launch discussions on our country's accession to the Organization. The OECD Secretariat carries out such missions in each candidate country and we are very pleased that, in the case of Romania, this mission is organized just two weeks after the adoption of the Roadmap for Accession, at the Ministerial Meeting of the OECD Council on 9-10 June in Paris, where we had the honor to represent Romania, a moment that I evoke with great satisfaction", Bogdan Aurescu was quoted as saying in the release.

According to him, the adoption of the Roadmap is the second very important moment on the road to membership in the Organization, after the crucial moment of the OECD Council Decision of January 25 to open accession talks with Romania.

"At the same time, the adoption of the Roadmap also represented a recognition of our national efforts to position Romania as a like-minded partner of the OECD, to get closer to the structures of the Organization and to get involved in their activity, efforts that we have constantly made since submitting the candidacy for the OECD 18 years ago, but especially in the last two and a half years. The Roadmap is a very important milestone, not only in our relationship with the Organization. This document sets out the terms, conditions and stages of Romania 's accession process to the OECD will also have an extremely important effect on our institutional, economic and social transformation," Aurescu said.

The MAE shows that the formal adoption of the Accession Roadmaps was a particularly important stage in the accession process, and these documents, prepared by the OECD Secretariat in recent months, will guide the accession process of Romania and of other candidate countries.

AGERPRES