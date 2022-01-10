The National Bank of Romania increases key interest rate to 2% per annum

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) Board decided on Monday to increase the monetary policy key interest rate to 2% per annum, from 1.75% percent per annum, as of January 11, 2022, and keeping the firm control over liquidity on the monetary market, the Central Bank informs in a press release, Agerpres reports.

"The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania, gathered in today's meeting, January 10, 2022, decided the following: to increase the monetary policy interest rate to the level of 2.00 percent per annum, from 1.75 percent per annum, starting with January 11, 2022; the extension of the symmetrical corridor formed by the interest rates of permanent facilities round the monetary policy interest rate to ą 1.00 percentage points, from ą 0.75 percentage points; thus, starting with January 11, 2022, the interest rate related to the credit facility (Lombard) increases to 3.00 percent per year, from 2.50 percent per year, and the interest rate for the deposit facility is maintained at 1.00 percent per year," reads the BNR release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.At the same time, the BNR decided in Monday's meeting to maintain firm control over the liquidity on the monetary market and to maintain the current levels of the minimum required reserve rates for liabilities in lei and in foreign currency of credit institutions.