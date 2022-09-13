The Romanian state owns 216 companies, which together have 83 thousand employees and which generate approximately 7% of the Gross Domestic Product - says the state secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mihai Calin Precup.

In his view, this shows that the government has quite a large impact on the real economy through these firms. He also stated that the Ministry of Finance encourages the issuance of green bonds for the development of the capital market and emphasized that the institution is working on a legislative framework in this regard, according to romania-actualitati.ro.

Several FIDELIS bond issues took place this year, and from 2020 until now, with the help of these bonds, 7.4 billion lei and one billion euros have been raised for the budget.