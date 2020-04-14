The Romanians from Malta can return to the country

THE MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS

+356 2204 2800 – Helpline launched for all foreign nationals who wish to be repatriated

Following the Government’s call to all foreign nationals who wish to be repatriated, the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs has launched a helpline (+356 2204 2800) and email address (repatriation.mfea@gov.mt) for all individuals who require assistance in submitting their voluntary application.

Assistance is available to all European Union citizens and third-country nationals who have been staying in Malta for different purposes such as employment, education and family reasons, among others. Foreign individuals who are not in possession of a residence document are also entitled to assistance.

All persons within this category and who require assistance can call the helpline Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00, or send an email anytime.

These individuals are reminded to register their interest to be repatriated by Sunday 19th April 2020.

The application can be accessed through the following link: https://foreignandeu.gov.mt/apply.

