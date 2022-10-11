Theatre Institute students to perform in special shows in schools with teaching in Romanian language in Italy

A team of teachers and students, master's and doctoral students, will perform in theatre shows and workshops of artistic pedagogy through games in the Romanian-language schools in Italy as part of the UNATC Caravan, which will take place between October 13 and 21, told Agerpres.

The initiative is part of the "UNATC Caravan for the diaspora and Romanians everywhere" project, organized by the National University of Theatre and Cinematography "I.L. Caragiale," under the high patronage of the Presidential Administration and supported by the Romanian Ministry of Education. The main partner of the programme in Italy is the Embassy of Romania in the host country, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The official inauguration of the project in Italy will take place on October 14, at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Italy, in the presence of the Romanian ambassador to Italy, Gabriela Dancau, the president of the Commission for Education in the Chamber of Deputies, Natalia Intotero, and the rector of UNATC, Liviu Lucaci.

The itinerant cultural platform for practice and theoretical introduction to the tools of artistic pedagogy, "UNATC Caravan for the Diaspora and Romanians everywhere" facilitates the knowledge of the culture and the learning of the Romanian language, through methods and means made available by the art of theatre and film.

Italy is the second country that will be visited by the UNATC Caravan, after the trip in the Republic of Moldova - September 23-October 1, dedicated to Education through Theatre.