Theodor Paleologu: I will not vote for, but against; against Mrs. Dancila

Agerpres
Theodor Paleologu

Theodor Paleologu, who ran in the presidential elections supported by the People's Movement Party (PMP), announced that on Sunday, in the second round of the elections, he will not be voting "for", but will be voting against the representative of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila.

"On Sunday I will express my right to vote. I will not be voting 'for'. I will be voting 'against': against Mrs. Dancila. I will repeat what I've always said: in the first round you choose, in the second, you eliminate," wrote Paleologu, on Friday, on Facebook.

In his opinion, in the second round an important difference will be recorded between the two candidates remaining in the competition.

"I have no doubt that the overwhelming majority of those who voted for me already took the same decision on their own. I expect a landslide result," Paleologu says.

In the first round of the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu obtained 5.72 pct of the votes.AGERPRES

