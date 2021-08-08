Three COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Three Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours (two men and a woman), taking the country's death toll to 34,316, shows data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

The three patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Iasi, Maramures and Timis.

One death was in the 50 - 59 age range and two in the 70 - 79 age category.Two of the deceased patients had underlying medical conditions, one had no such conditions.