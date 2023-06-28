Three foreign citizens suspected of illegally crossing state border, taken into custody

three foreign nationals transferred from Austria, Germany and Switzerland under the Dublin Regulation, have been taken into custody by the Romanian authorities pending their removal from the country, the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) reported on Wednesday

According to IGI, Bucharest immigration police officers on Tuesday checked three men transferred from Austria, Germany and Switzerland under the Dublin Regulation in the Otopeni accommodation centre for foreigners taken into public custody pending their removal from the country.

The persons in question, aged between 19 and 50, are suspected of illegally crossing the state border. They were picked up yesterday at the Henri Coanda - Otopeni Airport Border Crossing Point.

Upon exiting the country, the men will be banned from entering any member state of the European Union, the European Economic Area or the Swiss Confederation for five years, in accordance with the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance 194 /2002 regarding foreigners in Romania, as subsequently amended and supplemented.