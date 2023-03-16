Three lorries with waste from Poland, the Netherlands, Switzerland sent back to shipping companies

Three lorries loaded with various types of waste, coming from Poland, the Netherlands and Switzerland, were blocked from entering Romania through the border crossing points of Nadlac II and Bors II, and the Romanian authorities have ordered them to return to the respective countries.

According to a press release issued by the Arad Border Police on Thursday, the shipments did not meet the legal requirements to enter Romania.

The three trucks were driven by two Romanian citizens and a Pole, who were transporting, according to the documents accompanying the cargo, "various goods" for companies in Romania.

"Following the checks, it was found that two of the means of transport were loaded with 25,940 kg of waste consisting of aluminium, chippings, non-ferrous scrap, and the other was loaded with 64 thermopane windows, 28 insulating panels, 768 tyres, 4 bicycles, electrical and electronic equipment and second-hand cooling installations, for which the drivers did not present the necessary documentation required by law for the import of these products," said Border Police representatives.

The authorities did not allow the vehicles to enter the Romanian territory and ordered the vehicles to be returned to the shipping companies.