Three-month ROBOR index falls slightly, to 7.61% per year

The 3-month Romanian Interbank Offer Rate (ROBOR) index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest is calculated, fell slightly on Tuesday, to 7.61% per year, from 7.63% per year on Friday, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

At the beginning of this year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per annum.

The 6-month index, used to calculate interest on mortgage loans in RON with variable interest, dropped to 7.84% per annum, from 7.87% per annum, while the 12-month ROBOR stagnated at 8.10 % per year.AGERPRES

