Three-month ROBOR index falls to 8 pct per annum on Monday

ROBOR

The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest is calculated, fell to 8% per annum on Monday, from 8.2% per annum on Friday, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

At the beginning of this year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per annum, told Agerpres.

The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest on mortgage loans in RON with variable interest, dropped to 8.17% per annum, from 8.20% the previous year, and the 12-month ROBOR was quoted at 8.36 % per year, compared to 8.38% as of Friday.

Regarding the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), regulated by Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 19/2019, it is 4.06% per annum, being calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions from the second quarter of 2022, in increase compared to the one published three months ago, of 2.65%.

In May 2019, OUG 19/2019 entered into force, which modifies the way in which the rate is calculated for loans in lei with variable interest. Thus, Ordinance 19/2019 established the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), calculated quarterly exclusively based on interbank transactions.

