Three new cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in Romania, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday.

These are three men aged 24, 33 and 38 from Bucharest.

"Their health is good and they are in isolation (one in hospital and the other two at home). Epidemiological investigations are being carried out to establish direct contacts," the source was quoted as saying.

To date, nine patients have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Romania.

