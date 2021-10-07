Three new FIDELIS Government bonds to be traded on stock market as of October 7

Three new FIDELIS Government bonds, denominated in RON and EUR, have entered the Regulated Market on Thursday to be traded, under the stock symbols R2210A, R2410A, R2610AE, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs.

The Ministry of Finance attracted 650.5 million RON and 59 million EUR (values summing up 943 million RON) within the public sales offer for FIDELIS Government bonds, which took place during the period of September 13 - October 1, targeted exclusively for the population.

It is the fifth Government bonds offer made by the Ministry of Finance through the means of the BVB systems in 2021 and 2021.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Finance (MF), at the moment of those instruments launch, annual interests for Government bonds were established over the quotation level of traded Government bonds on the inter-bank market, namely 3.25% for one year (RON), 3.75% for 3 years (RON) and 1.60% for 5 years (EUR). Income from interest is tax-free, so that these G-bonds represent a beneficial alternative for Romanians' savings, the MF specifies.

"The active presence of individuals as investors in these financial instruments offered by the Ministry of Finance confirms the attractiveness of the FIDELIS Program among the population. Resuming the FIDELIS bonds starting with 2020 and promoting these on a trimestrial basis in the economic and social context, crossed by many pressures, both national and global, as well as the interest shown by the individual investors, show the population's direction towards diversification of their savings and use of mechanisms specific to the capital market. Collaboration with our partners in offering these financial instruments and trading mechanisms significantly contribute to a more widespread promotion and a more active involvement of the population in the capital market mechanisms," the Minister of Finance Dan Vilceanu declared.

In the future, the Ministry of Finance will continue to launch FIDELIS Government bonds on a trimestrial basis.

The brokerage syndicate of this offer was formed by BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager) & Banca Transilvania, BCR and BRD.