Three Romanian COVID-19 patients declared cured

Digi24
coronavirus

Three of Romania's six COVID-19 (coronavirus) patients were declared cured, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday.

"The first case identified in Romania, the man from Gorj County, was discharged from hospital. The other two patients, a 38-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man admitted to a hospital in Timisoara, were declared cured after testing negative twice within a 24-hour span. The two Timisoara patients declared cured will remain under medical supervision until they are discharged," the report said.

According to the cited source, three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection are still hospitalized in infectious disease medical facilities in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi; their health condition is stable and they are under permanent medical monitoring. AGERPRES

