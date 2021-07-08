Three Romanians secure medals at Junior European Boxing Championships

Three Romanian female boxers on Wednesday secured medals at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Tbilisi, after advancing to the semi-finals.

Alexandra Bercea had already secured a medal, considering that in the +80 kg category there are only four athletes competing. She will fight Dilan Balakkiz of Turkey in the July 9 semis.

In the 52 kg category, Ana Maria Romantov clearly won against Ukrainian Angelina Lahno (5-0), by points, and will meet Noelia Gutierrez Salmeron of Spain on July 9.Andra Sebe won by technical KO against Lithuanian Guste Grigalaityte in the quarter-finals of the 60 kg category, and in the semis on July 9 she will face off Turkish Sudenaz Ballioglu.Amalia Nita also progressed to the semis, in the 63 kg category, after a narrow victory by points (3-2) against Russian Kristina Galnikina. In the semis on July 9, Nita will face Belarusian Gana Serada.Romania's objective in this final tournament is to win 4-5 medals and 2-3 fifth places. Romania has lined up 23 athletes for the Junior European Boxing Championships - 11 male and 12 female boxers.