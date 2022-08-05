Three shipments of over 36t of waste halted at border with Hungary

Romanian authorities have halted three shipments of waste that were going to enter Romania through the border checkpoints Nadlac II and Bors II, finding that the drivers did not have the required legal documents to introduce the waste into Romania.

The three lorries were driven by Romanian citizens, checked by the border police, who requested support from the Environmental Guard commissioners of the counties of Arad and Bihor, Agerpres.

"According to the cargo manifests, they were shipping electrical household waste, used tires, textiles from various commercial companies in the Netherlands, France and Germany, for companies in Romania. There being suspicions about the legality of the transport in question, the border police requested authorised support to the representatives of the Bihor and Arad County commissioners of the National Environmental Guard. The checks revealed that the three lorries were loaded with 36,500 kilograms of electrical household waste, used tires, second-hand clothing which import documentation the three drivers failed to produce," the Arad Border Police informed on Friday.

The vehicles were denied access to Romania.