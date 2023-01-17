Timisoara European Capital of Culture program promoted in Poland, through ICR

The Timisoara European Capital of Culture 2023 program is also promoted in Poland, through the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) Warsaw, which started an online campaign on the Day of National Culture.

"Until the week preceding the inauguration ceremony of the Timisoara 2023 Cultural Program, five video materials produced by the Timisoara Association - European Capital of Culture will be broadcast weekly on the Facebook page of ICR Warsaw. The video materials are subtitled in Polish and English and they contain interviews with the curators of the programs and the participating public, as well as images from some of the events held in the period 2018-2021, grouped as follows: public involvement, music, theater, dance and visual arts. Poles will thus have the opportunity to get to know the Timisoara cultural scene, as well as the values on which the program with which Timisoara won the title in 2016 is built: multiculturalism, confessional pluralism, artistic experiment, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit," transmitted, on Tuesday, the Timisoara 2021 Association.

ICR Warsaw will also promote the story of Timisoara as the European Capital of Culture throughout 2023, in many of the programs held in Poland, Agerpres informs.

In other news, the TM2021 Association announces the opening of the call for volunteers, with whom to write the story of TM2023.

"Depending on what you know and what you like, you can be a volunteer in areas such as organization of conferences, seminars and forums, information campaigns in the community and schools, public relations and communication, production assistance, photo/video, design, logistics team / support for artistic events. Voluntary activities take place in Timisoara, in the center or in the neighborhoods, depending on needs, in other towns in Timis, but also in the online environment," the Timisoara 2021 Association also announces.