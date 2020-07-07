Timisoara International Airport announces flight resumption to UK, Spain, Belgium

Timisoara International Airport announced flight resumption to the UK, Spain and Belgium, after the list of safe countries has been updated, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

"Following the update to the list of countries that are regarded as safe and from which passengers can come back to the country without going into isolation or quarantine, besides the destinations in Germany, Italy and France, another 22 countries are added. The airport of Timisoara has direct air connections with three of them, namely: the UK (London-Luton), Spain (Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia), Belgium (Brussels-Charleroi). Thus, starting today, 7 July, 2020, at the Timisoara Airport the regular flights to and from London-Luton and Barcelona will be resumed, and, as of tomorrow, 8 July, the direct flights to and from Brussels-Charleroi and Valencia will also be resumed, and as of 10 July, the direct flight to and from Madrid is to be resumed as well," the release reads.Ever since last month, regular flights were resumed from Timisoara Airport to and from destinations in Germany (Dortmund, Frankfurt-Hahn, Memmingen and Karlsruhe/ Baden-Baden), Italy (Bari, Bergamo, Bologna, Rome, Venice) and France (Paris-Beauvais).