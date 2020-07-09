Timmermans congratulates Romania for decision to sign declaration on ECP use in post-Covid 19 period

The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, congratulates Romania for the decision to sign the joint declaration by which the European Climate Pact (ECP) becomes the driving force in post-Covid 19 period, according to the Ministry of Environment's Facebook page.

"The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, congratulates Romania and Minister Costel Alexe for the decision to sign the joint declaration by which the European Climate Pact (ECP) becomes the post-Covid 19 driving force. Vice President Timmermans stressed in his letter to Minister Costel Alexe as response to the signing of the declaration that the ECP's objectives will continue to guide the Commission's long-term work for a sustainable and climate-neutral economy, so the recently adopted economic recovery package highlights the status of the ECP as a new strategy. Europe's growth and its role in achieving a fair, sustainable and rapid recovery and, last but not least, a just and equitable transition that leaves no one behind," the quoted source said.The environment minister pointed out in May this year that the European Climate Pact aims to mobilize at least 1 billion euros over the next 10 years.The group of 18 member states that signed the Declaration considers that the goal of climate neutrality by 2050, as well as a strong policy framework, can ensure a stable and future-oriented investment environment for the EU economy, as a key precondition for economic stimulus and creation of jobs.The same member states continue to support raising the 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from at least 40% to 50-55%.