TIR trucks queuing up to exit Romania; waiting time 70 minutes at Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point

TIR trucks exiting Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point (PTF) are queuing up about seven kilometres and can be seen on Thursday afternoon on the first lane of DN 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu around Fratesti.

"In the last 24 hours, a large number of means of transport were at PTF Giurgiu-Ruse, Bulgaria, to exit Romania, 1,121 trucks and 806 automobiles," spokesperson for Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Iuliana Butoi said on Thursday.She added that the number of means of transport that entered Romania through PTF Giurgiu-Ruse was high. Thus, in the last 24 hours, 985 trucks and 764 automobiles entered Romania through this border crossing.According to the Border Police website, the waiting time to exit Romania via PTF Giurgiu is 70 minutes for trucks, and 20 minutes for automobiles, while the waiting time to enter Romania is 30 minutes for trucks, and ten minutes for automobiles.