Tomac: Bucharesters must know we will not have common candidates for sector halls

The Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), MEP Eugen Tomac, states that, at the level of the Capital, National Liberal Party (PNL)-Save Romania Union (USR)-PMP will not have common candidates for the sector halls and "there will be no common lists against PSD [Social Democratic Party]" for the local elections.

"There is too much hypocrisy around the Bucharest mayoral elections. First came the insinuations, then the accusations, now we are in the phase of looking for some culprits for the impending failure. But the people of Bucharest must know the truth. (...) If for the common candidate at the Capital City Hall, the political calculations made everyone give in and announce their support for Nicusor Dan, for the other common projects - mayors of the sector, General Council and sector councils - absolutely nothing happened. The political hatred against PSD moved in the yard of the two parties - USR and PNL. Here, we have reached a passionate politicization that has nothing in common with the general interest of Bucharest. At the same time, the elimination of PSD should no longer be seen as a priority. (...) In the country, any derogation is allowed in the country, but in Bucharest the negotiations do not make sense, because they do not allow us the principles," says Tomac in a post on his Facebook page.