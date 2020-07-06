Tomac: Bucharesters must know we will not have common candidates for sector halls

The Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), MEP Eugen Tomac, states that, at the level of the Capital, National Liberal Party (PNL)-Save Romania Union (USR)-PMP will not have common candidates for the sector halls and "there will be no common lists against PSD [Social Democratic Party]" for the local elections."There is too much hypocrisy around the Bucharest mayoral elections. First came the insinuations, then the accusations, now we are in the phase of looking for some culprits for the impending failure. But the people of Bucharest must know the truth. (...) If for the common candidate at the Capital City Hall, the political calculations made everyone give in and announce their support for Nicusor Dan, for the other common projects - mayors of the sector, General Council and sector councils - absolutely nothing happened. The political hatred against PSD moved in the yard of the two parties - USR and PNL. Here, we have reached a passionate politicization that has nothing in common with the general interest of Bucharest. At the same time, the elimination of PSD should no longer be seen as a priority. (...) In the country, any derogation is allowed in the country, but in Bucharest the negotiations do not make sense, because they do not allow us the principles," says Tomac in a post on his Facebook page.
Ludovic Orban, după decizia CCR: Probabil numărul de cazuri ar fi fost de 10 sau de 20 de ori mai mare! Am apărat viața și sănătatea populației
Informarea de la ora 13:00. România, aproape de pragul de 30.000 de cazuri de coronavirus! Peste 20.000 de persoane s-au vindecat
Încă o zonă din nord-vestul Spaniei intră în carantină din cauza creşterii numărului de noi cazuri de COVID-19
Huawei trebuie să respecte condiţii clare pentru a fi implicată în construcţia reţelei 5G în Marea Britanie
Adevărata BOMBĂ academică, după ultimele descoperiri: Sute de oameni de știință cer OMS să îşi revizuiască recomandările
Ion Cristoiu face DEZVĂLUIRI: ‘Actuala conducere a PSD a TRĂDAT-O pe Gabriela Firea! Iohannis vrea să termine de tot cu PSD’
REACȚIA Blue Air după informațiile că ar fi intrat în insolvență: Intrăm în procedura de concordat preventiv
Accident rutier grav în județul Olt, pe DN65: pieton spulberat de un șofer; traficul rutier este îngreunat
VIDEO Mantre şi învăţături de la Dalai Lama - Cum își sărbătorește liderul spiritual aniversarea a 85 de ani de viață
Serialul documentar 'Acuzat: vinovat sau nevinovat?' va fi difuzat în premieră de Crime+Investigation
Urmează clipe grele pentru piața auto: Asociaţia Germană a Industriei Auto se aşteaptă la un declin de 25% al vânzărilor