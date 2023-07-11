Torture in nursing homes/446 social services, controlled on Monday, four were closed

The National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection (ANPIS) inspected 446 social services on Monday, four of which were closed, while in the case of 22 the activity was suspended, according to the data sent to AGERPRES.

Thus, two nursing homes, Sfintii Constantin and Elena, in Constanta county, and the Center for independent living for people with disabilities Casa Comber, in Giurgiu county, were closed, while the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Mures county was notified for the withdrawal of the license provisional operation of the Re-Min Association - Care and Assistance Center "Casuta lu Min".

Following the searches, the following were suspended: one social service in Arad county (activity suspended by the Office for Consumer Protection and the Public Health Directorate), 10 in Bucharest (activity temporarily suspended for five services for children and five for adults, respectively Floare de Colt DGASPC sector 4, family-type apartment Floare de Colt DGASPC Sector 3, three family-type residential units DGASPC sector 2, CIA Floarea Sperantei sector 3, CABR Milcov DGASPC sector 1, maximum protected housing Stolnicu Vasile DGASPC sector 2, Private home for the elderly Sfanta Cuvioasa Parascheva, Home for the elderly Sfanta Mina - private, unlicensed), one social service in Constanta county, seven in Giurgiu county, two in Ilfov county and one in Timis county.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, last Wednesday, that a state control was ordered at all nursing homes, after almost 100 elderly people were rescued by police officers and Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors, following searches of three nursing homes in Ilfov county, where the elderly, many with disabilities, were beaten, starved and put to forced labor.