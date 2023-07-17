Torture in old age care homes/Iohannis: Political resignations - enough for the moment

The political resignations "were enough for the moment" in the case of the irregularities discovered in the old age care homes, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday.

"The political resignations were enough for the moment. It is important to find all the people who were actually guilty of the atrocities that were discovered. On the other hand, I am sure that those two portfolios are waiting for new holders. The Prime Minister informed me about the intention to propose two people and probably on Wednesday they will already take the oath", said Iohannis.

The PSD National Political Council decided on Monday, by vote, to propose Simona Bucura-Oprescu for the position of Minister of Labor, and Natalia Intotero for the position of Minister of the Family, after the resignations of Marius Budai and Gabriela Firea.

The head of state is participating on Monday and Tuesday in the third Summit of the European Union - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU - CELAC). AGERPRES