Total number of persons infected with novel coronavirus reaches 49,591

As many as 49,591 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania until Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) says, adding that 26,609 patients were declared cured and 4,005 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

The GCS also informs that 1,177,630 tests have been processed at the national level so far. Of these, 23,346 were performed in the last 24 hours, 13,566 based on case definition and medical protocol, and 9,780 on request.

The results of 56 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by 30 July have also been reported since the last GCS update.