Total value of private pension funds' assets - 92.5 billion RON at end-2021

The total value of the assets of the two pillars of private pensions, mandatory (Pillar II), and optional (Pillar III), was 92.478 billion RON, at the end of 2021, registering an increase of approximately 19% compared to the previous year both for the total and for Pillar II, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Assets within Pillar II represent 96.3% of total assets.

At the end of 2021, the number of participants in privately managed pension funds was 7.293 million people, according to the data reported by the administrators of private pension funds, who responded to the statistical research carried out by the INS. Also, the number of registered participants in the voluntary pension funds was 564,000 people, according to the Financial Supervision Authority, Agerpres informs.

In 2021, the gender structure of the average number of employees at the national level was as follows: 48% women and 52% men. The gender structure of participants in private pension funds in the two categories of funds is different, thus in Pillar II the share of men is the majority, while in Pillar III the share of women is higher.

In 2021, seven privately managed pension funds operated in Romania, managed by seven administrators. Also, 10 optional pension funds operated, managed by eight administrators.