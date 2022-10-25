Total value of transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange up 53 pct, in first six months of 2022

The total value of transactions on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) reached the level of 14.09 billion RON in the first half of 2022, up 53% compared to the same period of 2021, but down 35% compared to the end of last year, informs the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) in a press release, told Agerpres.

At the end of the first six months of 2022, the main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, recorded a decrease of 5.87% compared to the end of 2021, having also an increase of over 12% compared to the minimum of March.

The number of transactions carried out at BVB increased by 38% compared to the same period last year and decreased by 37% compared to the end of 2021. Approximately 97% of the total value of transactions took place on the regulated market of BVB, the rest being run on MTS.

Shares remain the dominant class of financial assets (56% of the total value traded on the BVB), while the value of transactions with government securities, on June 30, 2022, increased significantly compared to the same period of 2021, registering a level of approximately 2 .21 billion RON.

At the end of the first six months of 2022, the stock market capitalization on the regulated market reached the level of 193.24 billion RON, up by approximately 1.4% compared to June 30, 2021. Compared to the end of 2021, the stock market capitalization (only shares) registered a decrease of 16%, against the background of persistent threats of inflation and the uncertainties triggered by the war in Ukraine.