Tourists choose Sovata spa resort as 'Health & Wellness' best destination of Romania in 2022

Head of the Tourist Information Center in Sovata Daniela Bereczki said that the investments made in the spa resort over the last 16 years, from European funds, as well as private investments, made it possible for it to be chosen as the best health and wellness destination (Health&Wellness) in Romania, according to the votes received from tourists, told Agerpres.

"Sovata is always awarded due to the changes that have occurred in this locality, in this wonderful resort. The last award is the one within the Termalia platform, 'Best Health&Wellness Destination 2022,' in November, from Poiana Brasov. This award is a very important one and very complex from my point of view, because it is not only about the tourist side, it is also about a state of well-being that nature itself can offer one, the specific treatments that this area can provide to all tourists who need that comfort, that state of well-being that only Sovata can provide. In the last 16 years, Sovata has undergone many transformations that meet the tourists' demands," Daniela Bereczki told the press.

She emphasized that the tourists' vote contributed a lot to Sovata winning this award, the diversity of services offered being of great importance.

The Sovata spa resort also won important awards in 2019, including the one for "The most complete spa resort" and in 2021 another Termalia award, in 2020 no galas were organized because of the pandemic.

According to the Center Regional Development Agency (ADR), until last summer, the pre- and post-accession funds attracted by the public administration in Sovata amounted to over 15 million EUR.

Sovata town mayor Fulop Laszlo Zsolt has recently stated that the local public administration and private investors have ongoing projects, in various stages of execution, with a total value of almost 20 million EUR, both in the town and in the spa resort.