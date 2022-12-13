Town of Corabia receives funds through OP for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs for tourism promotion

The town of Corabia will receive non-refundable funds of approximately 2.7 million RON through the Operational Programme for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs (OPFMA) for tourism promotion and the purchase of a boat for trips on the Danube, the local administration informs on Tuesday.

The local authorities obtained 1.7 million RON in funding for a project meant for the tourism promotion of the town, of which 1.4 million lei are non-refundable funds, Agerpres informs.

"'The one who proposed the project meant for the tourism promotion of the town of Corabia was the mayor, engineer Iulica Oane, who obtained the approval of the Local Council. The funds came through the Operational Programme for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs and the project has a total value of 1,715. 682.50 RON. The general objective of the project is the tourism promotion of the town of Corabia and increase the attractiveness of the respective fishing area," informed the Town Hall of Corabia, in a post on Facebook.

The project aims to create a visual identity of the town and of the area, to develop tourist promotion tools for the Corabia, information and tourist guide tools for the main tourist objectives of the town, as well as community awareness regarding the tourist potential of the area.

A boat will also be purchased by the town through the OPFMA, meant for trips on the Danube River. The total value of the project is 1.5 million RON, of which almost 1.3 million RON are non-refundable funds.

"The project aims to improve the means and conditions offered to residents and tourists,and to facilitate the development of tourist activities, by creating the possibility to explore the navigable area of the Danube. The purchase of a boat that allows trips on the Danube will ensure better access to the natural and cultural heritage of the area of the town of Corabia and of the fishing area and will contribute to supporting sustainable tourism. Trips on the Danube will make the area more attractive for tourist activities, because it will facilitate the possibility to visit areas with natural resources and special landscapes," reads a post of the Corabia Town Hall.

In the past 10 years, the town has benefited from non-refundable European funding for the development of a tourist port on the Danube, for the development and modernization of a museum at the Sucidava citadel and the routes inside the citadel.

At the same time, the Corabia Town Hall is currently running a project worth 1.3 million RON for the creation of a leisure base on the Danube embankment, with hydro-bicycles, kayaks and green spaces.