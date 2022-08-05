 
     
Trade Register Office: 76,962 individuals, companies register in H1 2022

onrc registrul comertului

The number of registrations of natural and legal persons decreased in the first half of this year by 3.48%, compared to the similar period in 2021, to 76,962, of which 57,808 are limited liability companies (SRL), according to data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), as documented by AGERPRES.

The most registrations were registered in the Municipality of Bucharest, respectively 14,082 (plus 16.56%, compared to January-June 2021), and in the Cluj - 4,829 (plus 7.55%), Ilfov - 3,914 (plus 7.73 %) and Timis - 3,774 (plus 3.62%) counties.

At the opposite side of the scale, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Covasna - 432 (minus -19.85%, compared to the first six months of 2021), Tulcea - 552 (minus 21.48%) and Ialomita - 587 (plus 8.5%).

In June, 14,185 individuals and legal entities were registered, most of them in Bucharest (2,549) and in the counties of Cluj (874), Ilfov (730) and Timis (690).

According to the ONRC, the fields in which the most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (13,499, minus 17.82% compared to the same period last year), professional, scientific and technical activities (8,599; plus 23.32%) and construction (8,467; minus 6.37.

