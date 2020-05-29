Training exercises in Romanian air space with American B-1B Lancer strategic bombers

Two American B-1B strategic bombers have conducted, on Friday, for the first time, training exercises in Romanian air space together with aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Forces, under the coordination of the Aerial Operational Component of the Air Forces General Staff and the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) says in a release sent to AGERPRES.

The training exercise included interception and escort missions executed with MiG-21 LanceR and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft belonging to the 71st Air Base Campia Turzii and the 86th Air Base in Borcea, having as a purpose the demonstration of rapid deployment capacity of allied and partner forces in southeast Europe.

"The participation of Romanian aircraft in this type of activities allows the training of Romanian personnel in the execution of such missions and contributes to the development of bilateral cooperation in the air domain through the application of common procedures. The joint training activities with the American partner represent a key element in ensuring the interoperability and success in joint military missions, and missions of this type contribute to the consolidation of reassurance measures and to increase trust regarding the involvement of the United States of America in ensuring security in the Black Sea region," the release mentions.