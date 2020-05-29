 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Training exercises in Romanian air space with American B-1B Lancer strategic bombers

bombardier B-1

Two American B-1B strategic bombers have conducted, on Friday, for the first time, training exercises in Romanian air space together with aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Forces, under the coordination of the Aerial Operational Component of the Air Forces General Staff and the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) says in a release sent to AGERPRES.

The training exercise included interception and escort missions executed with MiG-21 LanceR and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft belonging to the 71st Air Base Campia Turzii and the 86th Air Base in Borcea, having as a purpose the demonstration of rapid deployment capacity of allied and partner forces in southeast Europe.

"The participation of Romanian aircraft in this type of activities allows the training of Romanian personnel in the execution of such missions and contributes to the development of bilateral cooperation in the air domain through the application of common procedures. The joint training activities with the American partner represent a key element in ensuring the interoperability and success in joint military missions, and missions of this type contribute to the consolidation of reassurance measures and to increase trust regarding the involvement of the United States of America in ensuring security in the Black Sea region," the release mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.