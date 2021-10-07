Transelectrica, Delgaz Grid sign agreement to develop energy networks

Transelectrica and Delgaz Grid have signed an agreement for the implementation of the Carpathian Modernized Energy Network - PCI Smart Grid Initiative (CARMEN) project, worth 150 million euros, according to a Transelectrica press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

CARMEN is a project developed in partnership with the Hungarian transport operator and is being assessed by the European Commission for entering the 5th List of Projects of Common Interest (CIP) in the "Smart Grids" thematic area. The Partnership Agreement signed on Thursday also marks the change of the status of CNTEE Transelectrica SA within the project from partner-supporter to active-partner.

Through CARMEN, the partners aim to modernize and develop the transmission and distribution networks, as well as to increase their interoperability, both at national and European level, in order to achieve the objectives of common interest. Thus, the projects targets the modernization of 23 transformer stations, 65 transformer substations, high voltage overhead lines and the implementation of specific IT and communication technologies, the installation in the electric transmission network of modern means of voltage control."Transelectrica's vision in the fields of research and innovation, energy efficiency, new technologies, asset management and digitization aims to achieve the objectives of SMART GRID, an absolutely necessary concept in the reality of energy systems at European level, based on collaboration principles, technologies and state-of-the-art systems for network management," said Bogdan Toncescu, chairman of the CNTEE Transelectrica SA Management Board."The priority of Delgaz Grid is to accelerate the greening and digitization of the electricity distribution network we manage, in order to integrate in a sustainable way the new clean energy capacities, but also to ensure an efficient and flexible management of the energy flows. The CARMEN initiative will become the first Project of Common Interest in the thematic area 'Smart Grids' in Romania, representing the most ambitious project of our company, both from the point of view of volatility and induction. in view of the technical complexity, as well as of the budgetary value and a major opportunity for the modernization of the electricity distribution infrastructure in the North-East region of Romania," said, in his turn, Dragos Barbulescu, general manager of Delgaz.The value of the CARMEN project amounts to approximately 150 million euros and its implementation will take place over a period of six years, starting with 2023, and will be proposed for financing under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme.