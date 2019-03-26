Transport Minister Cuc: I am proud that Signal Ship Concordia EU 2019 was built in Giurgiu

Transport Minister Razvan Cuc stated on Tuesday, at the christening of the Signal Ship Concordia EU 2019 in the Giurgiu Port, that he is proud that the ship was built in Giurgiu, being the result of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region and establishing the beginning of ensuring a sustainable transport on the Danube throughout the year.

"Today, the signal ship Concordia EU 2019 received its christening and each time we will see it, we will remember that it is one of the results of the understanding existing between the EU member states. Today's event is a proof of an excellent collaboration between all parties involved in supporting the development of sustainable transport, but also a result of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region. I want to thank my colleagues from the European Commission and the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) for their continued support materialised through funding programmes and which made possible the co-ordination and active involvement of the participating states. The results of our collaboration are already visible, the navigation conditions on the Danube being considerably improved. This is just the beginning, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation so that, through our common efforts, ensure sustainable transport on the Danube throughout the year as a natural transport corridor," Minister Rzvan Cuc stated.

He underscored that he is proud that the ship was entirely built at the Shipyard ATG Giurgiu.

European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc stated that there are still a lot of things to be done in this sector and long-term strategies are needed, which can allow each citizen to feel the benefits of such programmes.

"The FAIRway Danube Project aims to acquire the necessary equipment to carry out pilot activities regarding hydrological services in Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia and to identify innovative approaches for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the waterway. (...) Without the transport activity on the Danube it would be very difficult, so please focus your energy on the connectivity between the borders," Violeta Bulc stated.

The event was also attended by Director General of the Galati Lower Danube Delta Administration Dorian Dumitru.

European Coordinator of the Rhine-Danube Corridor and former Transport Minister of the Netherlands Karla Peijs and Mayor of Giurgiu Nicolae Barbu also attended the event.