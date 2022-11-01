Transport Minister Grindeanu: Reception for rest of 16 repaired railway lines at Constanta Port scheduled in 10 days

Minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday that 19 of the 35 railway lines at the Constanta Port, repaired under an emergency procedure, have been received, and for the other 16 lines, the reception of the works is scheduled in 10 days, told Agerpres.

"We started in the spring with what we found here on the railway area, namely those 99 railway lines that looked the way they looked, with overgrown vegetation, with abandoned wagons and we prioritized things. We entered under an emergency procedure with 35 lines and we benefited from 200 million RON from the reserve fund. Regarding the 35 lines, most of them have already been received, namely 19, the other 16 are up next to be received by 10-12 November, so in 10 days. So the 35 lines which entered under the emergency procedure are completed," Grindeanu told a press conference organized at the Constanta Port.

The Minister of Transport mentioned that the rest of the 64 railway lines remaining to be repaired were divided into three lots, and the bids have already been organized for two of them and the builders have been appointed.