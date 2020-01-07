Transport minister: Investment needs in Romania's rail, road infrastructure - 40bn euros in 10 years

The investments needs in rail and road infrastructure in Romania amounts to about 40 billion euros in the next 10 years, and our country will have to borrow from foreign partners to achieve these goals, Minister of Transport Lucian Bode said on Tuesday.

"In an analysis that we have conducted and I saw myself, in the next 10 years the need for investments in Romania in road and rail infrastructure exceeds 36 billion euros. We must all sit at the table and say: this is the plan, does Romania afford it? Because we will have money from European funds but few; there will be money from the budget, but few. And then we will have to turn to the foreign financial partners to finance us, in a word, we will borrow. Let's call it as it is: we will increase the country's debt level," the Transport minister told private TV broadcaster Digi 24.

He went on to say that at present, the country's indebtedness level is below the European average.

"I say that we will need about 40 billion euros in the next 10 years to fix everything related to rail and road infrastructure. I think Romania affords this. If we do not do this, regardless of political affiliation, our children, in 15 years, will talk about the lack of modern infrastructure in Romania," Bode said.