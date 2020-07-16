Tulcea: Interethnic Week festival, in city center

The Tulcea city center will host, next week, the 15th edition of the Interethnic Week festival, an event organized by the European Center for Diversity (EU Divers Center), in partnership with Tulcea City Hall and the associations of ethnic minorities, reads a release issued on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The festival will start on Tuesday, at 20.00, with a violin and clarinet recital by Diana Amelian and Alin Calin, from the territorial branch of the Russian Lipovan Community in Romania, which will be followed by performances by the German dance ensemble "Donau" and the Megleno-Romanian dance group "Altona," Cerna."Aimed to promote the beautiful traditions of the Tulcea ethnic groups, the 2020 edition brings on stage new bands, street dances performed by EUdivers volunteers and a photo panel with DIVI, the festival's mascot, which will give everyone present the chance to immortalize their presence at a festival made by Tulcea people for Tulcea people (and not only!)," the quoted source shows.The performances, to which the public access is free of charge, will continue on Wednesday with performances of Bulgarian and Armenian dances, on Thursday there will be performances by Roma and Lipovans, on Friday it will be the evening of the Tartars, and on Saturday the event will end with the evening of the Greeks.The project is co-financed by the Association European Center for Diversity, Tulcea County Foundation for Youth, Fan Courier, the Union of Armenians in Romania-Tulcea branch and Jurilovca commune, according to the press release.