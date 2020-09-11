Turcan, on 19 years since 9/11: In difficult moments we can go on only together

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan sent a message on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States of America on September 11, 2001.

"Today marks 19 years since September 11, 9/11 as the Americans say. I remember watching on TV the images of a plane crashing into the landmark skyscrapers of the United States, the Twin Towers on fire, the panic and chaos in New York. A moment when you think you're watching a movie, that it is unreal, but you don't understand why it is on the news. After the astonishment, I felt fear and sadness, thinking of all those people who were fleeing for their lives and for the desperate relatives who were looking for them from all over the world, and this despair and then words like 'terrorism' or 'you are not allowed with liquids on the plane' or 'Osama bin Laden' have reached citizens all over the world. But something else was reached - an unprecedented lesson of solidarity, the American people's proof of patriotism, and a total rethinking of international relations. I am writing today, almost two decades later, in which we have seen a whole world change before our eyes, in another trying period worldwide. And I think again that in the most difficult moments we can go on only together," Turcan wrote on Facebook.