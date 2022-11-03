Turcanu: In Republic of Moldova we have multi-layered crises, high inflation; we are grateful to Romania for support

In the Republic of Moldova there are "multi-layered crises, price hikes, energy crisis", and the Government meetings are held online in semi-darkness, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Iurie Turcanu said on Thursday, expressing gratitude for Romania's support granted "in wood, natural gas and electricity".

"I especially thank you for all the support that Romania is giving us today in these moments, in these difficult days for the country. This war nearby brought us not only refugees, people fleeing from the path of war, has also brought new challenges which, with certainty, do not allow us to be focused on the digitization agenda. We have multi-layered crises, with high inflation, with the hikes of prices, with the energy crisis, but we feel the warmth and we feel the constant support that you, Mr. Prime Minister, in person, always give us and we, the entire Cabinet of Ministers, are very grateful for all the support with wood and natural gas and, more recently, with electricity," Turcanu told the event "Digital Romania, Liberal Romania," organized by National Liberal Party, told Agerpres.

He added that the Government of the Republic of Moldova will pay any price for European aspirations.

"We continue to broadcast the Government meetings online in semi-darkness but transparently and we will insist on this. If this is the price of freedom we have to pay, we will pay it. But we want to be united in European aspirations, we want to be with Romania, to be together with Romania, a more modern Romania, a digital one, to which we are ready to help," added Turcanu.

Turcanu referred to the achievements of the Republic of Moldova in the digital field.

"I received many congratulations and signs of gratitude for what we have achieved in the Republic of Moldova. Every time I hear these words, those 10-12 years of trials and errors, of achievements and challenges that, until in the end, brought us to where we are today, a technical state from a digital point of view, less from an economic point of view (...) We built some complex digital infrastructures, a governmental Cloud that changed the rules of the game. In public administration, we came up with electronic identity, we developed a partnership with partners from the private sector (...), we created a data exchange platform in the public services phase, because through data exchange we reach everyone's homes with digitization to our citizens," said Turcanu.

Turcanu mentioned the partnership with the Romanian Government for digitization.

"Here, in our area, between these two shores, the same language, the same identity, the same aspirations and the same citizens - we have more than a million common citizens - it is all the more appropriate to create this common digital space through which to capitalize on what we have created in each of the countries. The most important thing is to build new digital values for our citizens," said Turcanu.