Turnover from market services provided to businesses increases almost 22% in January (statistics)

Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises increased by 21.8% in the first month of this year, compared to January 2021, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

According to official statistics, during the analyzed period, the rise in turnover resulting from the market services provided to the enterprises was due to the activities of information services and information technology (+38%), to the activities of cinematographic, video production, television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+30.8%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+20.4%), transport activities (+18.1%) and communications activities (+15%).As an adjusted series, depending on the number of working days and seasonality, in January 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, in nominal terms, the turnover on the segment of market services provided to enterprises increased by 21.5%.The INS data show that, in January of this year, the same turnover decreased, as a gross series, by 17.2%, compared to December 2021, as a result of the activities in film, video and television production; broadcasting and transmission of programs (-30.8%), transport activities (-19.3%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (-19.2%), information service activities and information technology (-10.8%) and communications activities (-9%).At the same time, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, as an adjusted series, increased, overall, by 2.4%, compared to the period January 2022 vs December 2021.