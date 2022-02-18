Turnover in market services to population increases 17.3% in 2021

Information service and information technology activities as well as transport were among the areas that contributed to a 17.3% increase in the turnover from market services provided to the population in Romania in 2021, y-o-y, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, between January 1 and December 31, 2021, the IT services and information technology turnover increased by 27.9%, transport activities by 19.5%, other business services to enterprises ( +15.5%), production of cinema, video and television programmes; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+15.3%) and communication activities (+4.7%).

December 2021 against December 2020, the turnover of business services in unadjusted terms increased by 17.7% on rises in information service activities and information technology (+34.2%), transport activities (+ 19.5%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+16.8%) and production of cinema, video and television programmes; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+ 9.7%). During the same period, communications activities decreased by 3.3%.

When adjusted for seasonality, the turnover in the same area followed an upward trend of plus 16.6% against the reference timeframe.

The INS data also show that in December 2021 vs November 2021, unadjuted terms, the turnover resulting from market services provided to the population increased as a whole by 9.2%. Business services provided mainly to enterprises increased by 16.4%, the information service activities and information technology by 14.6%, communications activities by 5.4%, and transport activities by 0.5%.

When adjusted for seasonality, the December 2021 turnover in the market services was up 2.8% on a monthly basis, Agerpres informs.