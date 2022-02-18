 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Turnover in market services to population increases 17.3% in 2021

penguinwealth.com
crestere

Information service and information technology activities as well as transport were among the areas that contributed to a 17.3% increase in the turnover from market services provided to the population in Romania in 2021, y-o-y, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, between January 1 and December 31, 2021, the IT services and information technology turnover increased by 27.9%, transport activities by 19.5%, other business services to enterprises ( +15.5%), production of cinema, video and television programmes; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+15.3%) and communication activities (+4.7%).

December 2021 against December 2020, the turnover of business services in unadjusted terms increased by 17.7% on rises in information service activities and information technology (+34.2%), transport activities (+ 19.5%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+16.8%) and production of cinema, video and television programmes; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+ 9.7%). During the same period, communications activities decreased by 3.3%.

When adjusted for seasonality, the turnover in the same area followed an upward trend of plus 16.6% against the reference timeframe.

The INS data also show that in December 2021 vs November 2021, unadjuted terms, the turnover resulting from market services provided to the population increased as a whole by 9.2%. Business services provided mainly to enterprises increased by 16.4%, the information service activities and information technology by 14.6%, communications activities by 5.4%, and transport activities by 0.5%.

When adjusted for seasonality, the December 2021 turnover in the market services was up 2.8% on a monthly basis, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.